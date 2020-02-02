|
HARDYSTON - Joseph Charles Crecca Jr., 75 years old, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born to Joseph C. Crecca Sr. and Susan, in Newark, he lived in East Orange and Bloomfield before moving to Hardyston 40 years ago.
Joseph worked as a general foreman for Kearfott Guidance and Navigation in Wayne before retiring in 2005. He then worked at Wild Turkey Golf Course. Joseph served proudly in the United States National Guard. Joe was a doting husband, father and grandfather.
Joseph is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Orlando (2019). Joe was a devoted and beloved husband for 39 years to Cheryl Crecca (Best), of Hardyston; devoted father to Joseph M. Crecca and his wife, Shana, of Vernon, and Lisa A. Napovier and her husband, Michael, of Hardyston; loving grandfather (Pickles or Pop-pop) to Anthony, Emma, Vinny, Michael and Ryan; and dear brother-in-law to Kim Best and Debbie Kibitlewski, who took great care of Joe during his illness. Joe is also fondly remembered by mother-in-law, Marilyn Best, and brother-in-law, Pete Best. He is cherished by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, Hamburg. Private cremation by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin.
Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020