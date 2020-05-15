|
|
MILFORD, Pa. - Joseph Dean Brochik, 59, of Milford, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Residential Hospice, Wilkes Barre, Pa.
Joe was a master mechanic, electrician, plumber and HVAC self-employed contractor. The son of Joseph Brochik and June Hovencamp, he was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Franklin, N.J.
Survivors include his mother, June Yunkunis and her husband, Charles, of West Pittston, Pa.; sister, Pamela Villa, of Moosic, Pa.; nephew, Robert Villa, of Moosic, Pa.; and great nephew, Noah Harry, of Exeter, Pa. Joe was predeceased by his companion of 30 years, Lorenza "Nancy" Prestimonaco.
Burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made to Deerpark Humane Society, 202 US-209, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 15, 2020