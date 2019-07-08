RIDGEFIELD - Joseph F. D'Amato, age 63, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Born in Newark to the late George F. and Elvira (Romano) D'Amato, Joseph was raised in Jersey City and lived in Ridgefield. He was a real estate broker and appraiser, owning Hudson Harbor Realty Corp., in Jersey City. Mr. D'Amato was a member of the Dante Alighieri Society in Jersey City, the National Association of Realtors, and the Liberty Board of Realtors.

Besides his parents, Mr. D'Amato was predeceased by his sister, Camille D'Amato Kornutick, in 2010.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph M. D'Amato and Ryan G. D'Amato, both of Ramsey; the mother of his children, Tara D'Amato, of Ramsey; his brother-in-law, Peter Kornutick, of Wantage; his nephew, Neil Kornutick, of Nashville, Tenn.; and his niece, Lauren Kornutick, of Chicago, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 8, 2019