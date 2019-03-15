HAMPTON -- Joseph F. Guilmette, 79, of the Swartswood section of Hampton, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. Joseph was born and raised in Newton and was a lifetime resident of Sussex County. An electrician by trade, he was a local TV repairman and the owner of Joe's Electronics. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He loved to talk and especially enjoyed hanging out at the Swartswood Deli. The son of the late Lawrence Fernand Guilmette and Anne Marie (D'Annebale) Guilmette, Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, on March 1, 2002. He is survived by his companion, Frieda A. Sprague; his children, Joseph Guilmette and wife, Barbara, AnnaMarie Heverly and husband, Randal, and stepson, Michael VanElswyk and wife, Cindy; his grandchildren, Joseph Guilmette Jr., Jacqueline (Guilmette) Lombardo and husband, Brian, Alexandria Guilmette, Randal Heverly II and Dakota Guilmette; and his great-grandchildren, Arianna Grey and Randal Heverly III. Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019