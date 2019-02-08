HAMBURG -- Joseph Franek, age 88, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Clarence, Pa., to the late Joseph and Agnes (Mihalik) Franek, Joseph had lived in New York City for 25 years before moving to Hamburg in 1976. Mr. Franek had served in the United States Army; he moved directly to work for the National Security Agency upon his discharge. Over his lifetime, he owned several small grocery store businesses in New York City. Much of his professional lifetime was devoted to large- scale baking businesses throughout the U.S. He was employed by American Bakeries Inc. as superintendent in New York City, and plant manager for Northeast Foods Inc., Edison. Upon retirement in 1996, he started a new workplace safety business, Safeway, a business that thrives today under leadership of his son, Michael. Mr. Franek was author of four books of both fiction and nonfiction. A selection of his writings can be accessed at http://www.thoughtsonthethreshold.org, a site he actively maintained. He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, an avid fisherman and gifted golfer. Mr. Franek was predeceased by his brother, Robert Franek, and his first wife, Victoria (Papio). He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lorraine (Della Volpe); his sons, Joseph S. and his wife, Christine, of North Carolina, Michael and his wife, Josephine, of Bronx, N.Y., Robert and his husband, Mario Lopez-Cordero, of New York, N.Y., and Thomas and his wife, Angela, of Dunmore, Pa.; his daughter, Lori Ann Franek, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his brothers, Frank, of Montoursville, Pa., John and his wife, Anne, of Clarence, Pa., Andrew and his wife, Diana, of Clarence, Pa., and David and his wife, Carol, of Washington, D.C.; his sisters, Cecelia Hoover, of Snowshoe, Pa., and Doris Cook, of Pine Glen, Pa.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Friends may pay their respects to the family, 2-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph Franek's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 8, 2019