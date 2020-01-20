|
SPARTA -Dr. Joseph J. D'Onofrio, 77, died Jan. 17, 2020 in Saddle River, following a two-year battle with lung cancer.
Born March 7, 1942 in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., he was raised in Rockaway, N.Y., and spent summers at the D'Onofrio family cottage in Beaver Lake, N.J. from age 9 until the summer of 2019.
He was educated at St. Raymond Parochial School in East Rockaway, N.Y. and St. John's Prep in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame (Class of 1963) in South Bend, Ind., where he was first trumpet for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marching Band. He received his doctorate from Columbia University School of Dentristy in New York City in 1967.
On July 30, 1966, he married the lovely Joanne Marie Louden and following his graduation from Columbia, was commissioned a lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard and stationed in Mobile, Ala., where he began his career drilling teeth. In Mobile, the couple welcomed their two sons, Joseph John Jr. and Andrew Luke and following his Coast Guard service, moved back to the Northeast, residing at Beaver Lake, N.J.
In 1969 he opened his dental practice in Oak Ridge, N.J. He continued his teeth drilling exploits, working on his beloved patients who affectionately referred to him as Dr. Pain.
In 1972, the family moved to Sparta, where his favorite daughter, Jennifer Ann, was born.
He was predeceased by his parents Vivian and Luke D'Onofrio and is survived by his wife; his children; his sister, Nina Louise Fradl; and his six amazing grandchildren (whom lovingly referred to him as a rock star and Crazy Grandpa), Luka Papike, Zoe Papike, Skylar Papike, Lily D'Onofrio, Madelyn D'Onofrio and Emily D'Onofrio.
He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved golfing (he could broadly boast of a career seven holes-in-one), boating and water-skiing on Lake Mohawk, and snow-skiing with his friends and family in Vermont, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and California. He will be fondly remembered as the lead-off batter for the Downing Furniture Softball Team and rarely missed a home Pope John XXIII High School football game.
Even with his diagnosis, he never missed a day at work, going to the gym, enjoying a glass of wine and spending time with family and friends.
He loved being a dentist, sipping Chivas Regal on the rocks, campaigning for his favorite political candidates, lecturing listeners on his opinions on various subjects and collecting and mentoring friends all over the world.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in his name to Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, N.J. 07458 and Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, New York 10065.
A viewing will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 294 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake.
Services are under the direction the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 20, 2020