VERNON -- Joseph J. Kessel Jr. passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 74 years old. Joseph was born June 1, 1945, in Paterson to Joseph J. Sr. and Mary Rita (McGill) Kessel. Joseph was a long-time resident of Butler for more than 40 years before moving to Highland Lakes. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Rose). They were married on March 19, 1965, and recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. He leaves behind his three daughters, Karen Weiss and her husband, Edward, Joann Cooper, and Patti Abbruzzese and her husband, Steve; also his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jesse, Patrick, Stephanie and Megan. He was the oldest of his four surviving siblings, Maurita Taylor, Barbara Obremski and her husband, David, Steve Kessel and his wife, Carol, and Kathy Peterson and her husband, Gene. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a service manager at the Coca-Cola Company before retiring to enjoy his family and grandchildren. He was an avid bowler and bowled a perfect game. He was a long-time Mets fan and supporter of all his grandchildren's activities. Relatives and friends are invited for memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with prayer service beginning at 4 p.m., at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct.). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 6, 2019