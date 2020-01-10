The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Kateri Church
427 Stanhope Sparta Rd
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lorentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Lorentz


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Lorentz Obituary
SPARTA - Joseph J. Lorentz, 84, of Sparta, N.J., and Naples, Fla., passed away Jan. 8, 2020. Joe was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 26, 1935, to Joseph and Cecilia (Mckeown) Lorentz.
Joe served as an SP4 in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, initially as a military policeman, then as the post photographer at Fort Detrick, Md.
He started his career as a photographer. He and his wife, Cathy owned Glenmar Photographers in Lodi until their retirement.
Joe and his family moved to Sparta in 1982. He loved Lake Mohawk and became very active within the golfing and lake communities. He had a gift for residential, commercial and recreational property development. Joe received the "New Good Neighbor" award in 1985 for his restoration and beautification efforts.
Joe led a strong faith-based life. He was an active parishioner of Saint Kateri Church and served on the planning and development board for what was then Blessed Kateri Church.
In addition to his many accomplishments, Joe was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many hunting and fishing adventures. He is known to many as trusted friend and adviser and will be lovingly remembered for his generosity as well as for being the "master of the one liners."
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy, of 64 wonderful years; his two daughters, Susan (Lorentz) and her husband, Rob Russo, of Sparta, and Sandra Clark, of Wharton; as well as his adoring grandchildren, Robby Russo, Joe Russo, Grace Russo, Meghan Clark, and Alison Clark. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Alyce Sears and Jack (Clare) Lorentz, and sister-in-law, Eileen (Rich) Clauser, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by Jesse, his devoted canine companion.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Rd., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now