FRANKFORD - Joseph J. Prtorich, 66, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Franklin, to the late John and Irene Prtorich, and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.
Joe graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1970 and the College of Insurance at New York, N.Y., in 1975. He earned his certification from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters in 1992.
He was a long-time employee of Selective Insurance serving as an assistant vice president. He enjoyed participating in the company softball, bowling and golf leagues. He also participated in the Baleville Church bowling league.
He was a substitute teacher at High Point Regional High School and an employee of Dunn's Bus Corporation and a driver trainer for the Krapf School Bus Company in Wantage.
Joe enjoyed growing up hunting and fishing around Sussex County and at Lake Wawayanda. He often spoke fondly of his many camping trips across the U.S. with his family as a teenager. Joe was fond of motorcycles and classic cars, and he enjoyed many recent adventures with his loving wife, Pat, and the Pocono Mountains Corvette Club/Pocono Mountains Region VCCA.
Joe is survived by Patricia S. Prtorich (formerly Patricia S. Hill) his loving wife of over 45 years. He is also survived by his two daughters, Katherine Frannicola and her husband, William, of Hampton, and Kristie Carpenter and her husband, Marc, of Millersville, Md. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Maggie and grand-dogs, Brooklyn and Ellie.
Joe is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Angie Kays, of Franklin, Marie Williams, of Bel Air, Md., Linda McGrath, of Hillsville, Va., James Drew, of Gilbert, Pa., and John Prtorich, of Franklin.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, in Branchville, with a 4:30 p.m. funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's honor may be made to Beemerville Fire Department, 227 County Road 519, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 25, 2019