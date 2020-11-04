Joseph M. Cody
Newton - Cody, Joseph M. age 77 of Newton, NJ passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway, NJ following a long illness. Born in Staten Island, NY, Joseph had resided in Franklin and Vernon Twp., NJ for many years before moving to Newton twenty-seven years ago.
Son of the late William and Marie (Borst) Cody, Joseph proudly served in the United states Navy during the Vietnam War. A devout Catholic, Joseph had attended the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church Hamburg, NJ and the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. Joseph had a long career as a Boiler Operator, retiring from the former Legends Resort in Vernon, NJ.
Mr. Cody was pre deceased by his daughter Laura Pollard in 2014, his brother William Cody and his sisters Patricia, Emerita and Mary Cody. Survivors include his beloved wife Lois F. (Poggio) Cody, his son Joseph B. Cody as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday November 9, 2020 from 10 AM till 12:00 PM immediately followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 PM in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton, NJ. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM in the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery #75 North Church Rd. Sparta, NJ. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com