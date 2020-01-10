The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Joseph M. Giordano Obituary
MONTAGUE - Joseph M. Giordano, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Passaic to the late Michael and Pauline (Parisi) Giordano, Joseph had lived in Clifton before moving to Sussex County in 2000. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joseph had been employed as a manager for Trade Zone Auto Sales in Hackettstown before his retirement.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Mackowicz); his sons, Michael Giordano and his wife, Colleen, of Jackson, and Eric Zwier, of New York, N.Y.; his daughters, Alyson Spagnola and her husband, Frank, of Hopatcong, Debbie Giordano, of Mine Hill, and Cheryl Brady, of Mine Hill; his grandchildren, Jessica, John, Faith, Dylan, Anastasia, and Christos; and his great-grandchildren, D'Andre, Aniyah, and Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
