GREEN - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Joseph P. Lupo announces his passing on March 15, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He was born on May 27, 1931, and raised in Newark, the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Incantalupo. He graduated from Barringer High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

In 1964, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Branin. Together they raised four sons in Parsippany and later moved to Green. Like his father before him, he was a monument engraver and took great pride in his work. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed camping and many vacations to Florida. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorraine; his sons, Paul and wife, Jane, Joseph Jr., Chris and fiancée, Liza and her two sons, Brandon and Cameron, and Michael and wife, Samantha. He also leaves behind his devoted sister, Nancy; sisters-in law, Helen Branin, and Janet Aiello; and brother-in-law, Norman Branin. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Sean, Julianna, Erin, Daniel, Kevin, David, Matthew, Gia and Sophia, as well as by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Christopher's Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made online or to SCARC Foundation, 11 U.S. Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822 or online www.scarcfoundation.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 19, 2019