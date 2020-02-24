|
WANTAGE - Joseph P. Terraccino, 72, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Born in New York City to the late Vincent and Theresa (Oddo) Terraccino, Joe lived in Bergenfield before moving to Sussex County in 1981. He had been employed at Picatinny Arsenal for 35 years before his retirement.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his infant son, James in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Lenz); his son, Thomas and his wife Jennessa of Mansfield, Mass.; his daughter, Carrie of Los Angeles; his sisters, Judy Gale of Colorado and Rose Burke of New Hampshire; his grandsons, Clement, Fulton and Benedict; and was expecting his fourth grandson, Joseph, within the month.
Joe's greatest joy in life was his family. He shined in his role as "Appa" to his three beautiful grandsons. He was happiest surrounded by his loved ones, and liked to talk about his "master plan" to have the entire family live together in one big loving neighborhood. His smile, laughter, boundless love and kindness will be held dearly in our hearts.
Friends may pay their respects to the family today from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2020