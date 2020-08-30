Joseph P. Togno
Joseph P. Togno passed away August 28th at University Hospital in Newark at the age of 93. Born in 1926 in Netcong, NJ, he was one of 11 children to Dominic Togno & Nancy (Verde) Togno. He was born, raised and lived in Netcong his entire Life.
Joe was a First-Generation Italian American who proudly served in WWII stationed at NAS, Corpus Christi, Texas. After the war he attended Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ where he obtained his B.S. in Accounting. Following college, he began his business career in the NY financial district. He also obtained his pilot's license and flew out of Wills Airport in Stanhope, NJ.
In 1960 Joe established the Joseph P. Togno Insurance Agency. From humble beginnings, from a spare bedroom in his College Road home with his wife, he built his business into a multi-state, multimillion-dollar operation, retiring in 1996. He was also the payroll processor for the Netcong School District, the Hopatcong School District, and the Lenape Valley School District.
Joe was an active member of his community. He belonged to many organizations such: St. Cesario Society, Netcong Knights of Columbus, American Legion Stanhope Post 278, Stanhope Union Cemetery Board Member, Netcong Sports Club, Netcong Rotary Club and was a founding member of the Netcong Business Association. He spent countless hours working the snack stand at the Lenape Valley Patriots Football games along with many other community endeavors. He enjoyed following local and professional sports in his spare time. Joe was a devout Catholic and attended Mass regularly his entire life. He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Netcong, NJ.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to his loving wife Joan, who predeceased him this February, for 64 years. He is survived by his sons, Philip Togno and his wife Kristi of Stroudsburg, PA, Michael Togno of Thousand Oaks, CA; his granddaughters, Nicole Long and her husband Dan of Sicklerville, NJ, Jacqueline Togno of Annapolis, MD, Michelle Togno of Pittsburgh, PA, Samantha Togno of Thousand Oaks, CA and his great-granddaughter Eleanor Joan Long of Sicklerville, NJ.
Joe enjoyed all the Memorial Day and other gatherings he celebrated with family and friends. He was most happy living in the town he loved and all the people in his life. He had a huge heart and was always kind and a most generous man. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his Florida Condo. His love for the Lord was immense and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. May he rest in peace eternally.
Joe's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. There will be a Funeral Mass on Friday morning, September 4th at 11:00 am also at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong, NJ. Family and friends are invited to meet DIRECTLY at the church on Friday morning. Joe will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Twp., NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider The Arthritis Foundation
