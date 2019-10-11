|
|
BYRAM - Joseph Ruggieri, age 76, of Byram, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at his home early Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Port Morris, he has been a long-time resident of Byram.
Son of the late Luigi and Carmella (Jadivia) Ruggieri, Joseph was a graduate of the Roxbury High School class of 1961. He proudly served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1962 to 1965. A member of the Byram Township Recreation League, Joseph had served as a Little League coach, Babe Ruth coach, as well as the head coach of the Andover Arrows. Mr. Ruggieri was a wrestling coach for Byram, past president of the North Jersey Midget Football League as well as an umpire for the Little League and the Women's and Men's Softball Leagues.
A former lineman, Mr. Ruggieri retired from JCP&L as a layout technician in 2005 after a 40-year career. He was predeceased in life by his sisters, Palma McConnell, Lena Chuddley and Julie Truitt. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Jo-Ann (Stevens) Ruggieri; his sons, Joseph and his wife, Jeannine, and Andy and his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Tina Ruggieri; his five grandchildren, Natasha and her husband, Mike Hoehn, Tyler and his wife, Rachel Ruggieri, Kristin, Joey and Sophie Ruggieri; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Bella and Ellie Ruggieri; as well as his sisters, Theresa McConnell, Josephine Diliberto; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton. Interment will follow in the Stanhope Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 11, 2019