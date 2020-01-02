|
|
FRANKLIN - Joseph W. Beach, Jr., age 87 of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Rose Beach, Joseph grew up there, until settling in Franklin 50 years ago. Joseph worked as a system analyst lead for IBM for 29 years prior to his retirement in 1989.
A devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, Joseph was a handyman around the house who could fix anything.
Predeceased by his sisters Rose Johnson and Nancy Burdsall; brother, James J. Beach; and a granddaughter, Nicolette Beach, Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louise (Lim) Beach; and sons, Joe and wife Diane of Lumberton, Michael and wife Liz of Wharton, Jim and wife Lisa of Cranbury, Dave and wife Kelly of Medford and Bob and wife Christy Beach of Vienna, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren Mary, Tim, Jack, Brandon, Kyle, Alyssa, Jocelyn, Natalia, and Alexandra Beach; as well as his six brothers and sisters.
A visitation for Joseph will be on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. 07416.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (www.alz.org).
