EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Joseph W. Kulp, 82, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 5, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J.
Joseph was born in Upper Mt. Bethel Twp., Pa., Feb. 25, 1938, a son of the late Harvey and Rose (Thompson) Kulp. He was the husband of the late Joyce L. (Ross) who passed away in 2018. Joseph was employed as a boiler operator at Newton Medical Center in Newton, N.J., until retiring. Prior to that, he was employed as a boiler operator at the former Hoffman-LaRoche in Belvidere, N.J.
He also owned and operated two campgrounds, Cedar Ridge Campground, in Montague, N.J., and Foxwood Campground in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He was a retired member of the Mt. Bethel Fire Co. and a member of the Portland Masonic Lodge No. 311 F&A.M. He also enjoyed gardening. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Mt. Bethel, Pa.
Joseph is survived by two sons, Randell and Wendell Kulp; a brother, Dale Kulp; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Kulp.
Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Centreville Cemetery in Mt. Bethel, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville," Bangor, Pa. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 632 S. Delaware Drive, Mt. Bethel, PA 18343.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 8, 2020