HARDYSTON - Josephine Abdou, 74 years old, died after a long illness at Morristown Medical Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Frankford, she had lived in Newton for many years before moving to Hardyston six years ago.
Josephine had a great work ethic working as a waitress at Yetter's Diner, Frankford, and Gibson Girl, Sparta, while working as a factory worker for Ames Rubber in Hamburg for many years, retiring in 1990. Josephine enjoyed cooking, baking Christmas cookies and day trips to nearby areas of interest.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband, James L. Abdou (2011) and a sister, Bessie Szoka (2016). She was the devoted mother of Francis Babcock Jr., of Wantage, Charles Babcock, of Sussex, and Lisa Hurd and her husband, Charles, of Sussex; loving grandmother of Carly Ann Giannetti, Charles James Hurd and Erin Babcock; great-grandmother of Luna Rose, and dear aunt of Steve Szoka, of Franklin, and Anthony Szoka, of Willowgrove, Pa.
The family will receive their friends for memorial visitation on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 29, 2019