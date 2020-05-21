|
TOTOWA - Josephine Fitzpatrick (Gleason), age 91, of Totowa, went to rest in Totowa, May 19, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Fitzpatrick Jr. (1992); and loving mother of Joseph F. Fitzpatrick III and his wife, Barbara, of Hampton, Shawn E. Vacca and her husband, Billy, of Totowa, Kathleen Ann Pugliese and her husband, Gino, of Totowa and the late Colleen M. Fitzpatrick and Maureen Fitzpatrick. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa since 1954. She was the office manager for Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, from 1981 to 2009. Josephine was a member of St. James Rosary Altar Society and the Deborah Hospital Foundation. She was a former member of the Mama Margaret Guild at Don Bosco Tech High School and was a member of St. Joseph's Hospital TWIGS, and the Totowa Boro Republican Club.
In light of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Josephine will be private and a memorial Mass that she so well deserved will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherds Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512 and/or ALS Association PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 21, 2020