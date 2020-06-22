Josephine M. Roskelly
Josephine M. Roskelly
Franklin - Josephine M. Roskelly, age 94 of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Hardyston to the late Martino and Agatina (Prestipino) Calabro, Josephine grew up in Ogdensburg, settling in Franklin in 1953.
Josephine had worked at Picatinny Arsenal during World War II. Later in life she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She especially liked her trips to Atlantic City.
Predeceased by her husband, James "Ron" Roskelly in 2014, Josephine is survived by her children, Robert J. Roskelly of Franklin, and Diane Ladd of Jefferson Twp.; grandchildren Christie Ladd of Mechanicsburg, PA, Brian Roskelly and Angela Faseler, both of Manfield, TX; and great-grandchildren Zeven and Kanan Faseler and Cadence Roskelly. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Josephine will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 from 4-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Due to New Jersey Government Executive Orders, only fifty people with facial masks worn at all times will be permitted in the building. The funeral service will be on Friday, June 26th, 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
