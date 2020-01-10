|
HAMBURG - Josephine Philomena Evicci (Carter), 87 years old, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born to Frank and Josephine Carter in Lowell, Mass., she was raised in Lowell and then moved to Clifton and Glenwood, before settling in Hamburg 10 years ago. Josephine worked as a copy stripper for Tension Envelope in Hackensack for many years, retiring in 1998.
Josephine was a member of the Hardyston Senior Citizens and an avid league bowler for many years. She took great joy in her family, music, and bowling.
Her kindness, loyalty, and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was very special to her family.
Josephine is predeceased by her significant other, Rex Carr (2002); a brother, Rocco Carter; two sisters, Dolly Lovely and Mary Carter; and was the devoted mother of Paul Evicci and his wife, Rosalba, and David Evicci and his wife, Gail; loving grandmother of Paul and Connie, Gioconda and John, Tara and Brent, David and Susan; cherished great-grandmother of Shantel, Dalilah, Cecelia and Isabella; and dear sister of Sandra Robarge, of Pelham, N.H.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral service to begin at 5:30 p.m. Cremation is private. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 10, 2020