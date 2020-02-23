|
HAMBURG - Josephine Sargent (Trent), 87 years old, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born in State College, Pa., she had lived in North Arlington and Clifton before moving to Hamburg in 1985.
Josephine graduated from Montclair State College with a B.A. in business administration and then worked as a secretary for Barclays Bank, NYC, N.Y., for 16 years before retiring. She was a former member of the North Arlington Junior Women's Club and took great joy in family ski trips, traveling extensively and playing golf.
Josephine was predeceased by her ex-husband, C. Raymond Sargent, and her companion, Milton "Sonny" Huber, and was the devoted mother of Steven Sargent and his wife, Janet, of Warwick, N.Y., Wade Sargent, of Rutherford, and Peter Sargent and his wife, Alda, of Lake Hopatcong; loving grandmother of Andrew Sargent and his wife, Sarina, of New York City, N.Y., and Samuel Gomes, of Lake Hopatcong; dear sister of Richard Trent and his wife, Annabelle, of Towson, Md.; sister-in-law of Cornelia Hubbard, of Sussex, Dorothy Sargent, of Laguna Woods, Calif., and Frank Hotz, of Moneta, Va.; and cherished by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive their friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Memorial service to follow at noon. Cremation is private.
Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, N.J. 07860 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020