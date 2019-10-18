|
|
POMPTON PLAINS - Josephine Scrudato, 94, of Pompton Plains, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Robert Scrudato and his wife, Ann, and Ronald Scrudato and his wife, Christine; her grandchildren, Jill and Shaun, Jáclyn and Vince, Lauren and Jay, Michael and Blair, James and Elicia; and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Molly, Emelia and Parker. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfonso Scrudato, and her son, Thomas Scrudato, as well as six siblings.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery in Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Co. would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019