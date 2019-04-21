SUSSEX -- Joy Ann Welsh Blades (Ranone), 56, of Sussex since 2001 and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. For many years, she was a fifth-grade teacher aide at the Sussex-Wantage School, and she was also a nanny of three children for more than eight years. Joy enjoyed shopping and was a great cook. She was the beloved wife of Michael L. Blades; loving mother of Mitchell Welsh, Taylor Welsh and Brandon Welsh, and stepmother of Lea Crowningshield, Mason Blades and Dylan Blades; devoted daughter of Joyce (Karpi) Ranone and the late Ronald J. Ranone Sr.; dear sister of Cheryl Moe and her husband, Ray, Michael Ranone, John Robert "JR" Ranone and his wife, Colleen, and the late Ronald J. Ranone Jr.; and caring aunt of Alyssa Ranone and Cole Ranone. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be missed by her dog, Brie. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad St., Cardlstadt. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019