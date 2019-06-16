LAKE HIAWATHA -- Joyce A. Kelly, 82, of Lake Hiawatha, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Bristol Glen in Newton, following a long illness. Born in Jersey City, she grew up in Weehawken and had lived in Jersey City and Lake Hiawatha for many years. Daughter of the late William and Jewel (Politie) Donovan, Joyce had a long career as a teacher's aid in the Parsippany School District until her retirement. A devout parishioner of the St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Parsippany, she also was a regular volunteer for its Bargain Barn. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was an active member of the St. Ann Social Club and Bingo in Parsippany, as well as being a longtime supporter of Boy Scout Troop #72, Parsippany. Mrs. Kelly was predeceased in life by her beloved husband, James Kelly, in 2014, and a daughter, Kathy Ann Reid, in 2017. Survivors include her son, James William and his wife, Anna-Marie Kelly, of Byram; her daughter, Elaine Tomzick and her companion, Barry Stegenga, of Stockholm; as well as her grandchildren, Kelly and Daniel Tomzick and Bernadette Kelly. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, in the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 48 Tranquility Road, Andover. Visitation will also be held in the church from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to the , . Funeral arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 16, 2019