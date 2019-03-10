BYRAM - Joyce Ballagh Bambach died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. She was 71.

Born in Hackensack to Clifford and Katherine Ballagh, she lived in Saddle River and Ramsey before moving to Byram 46 years ago. Ms. Bambach was a

freelance photographer and had previously worked for newspapers, including the Roxbury Register, Daily Advance and Star Ledger.

She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Ballagh. She is survived by her two sons, Dane (Kim) Bambach, of Kernersville, N.C., and Clifford (Keri) Bambach, of Woodinville, Wash.; and two grandchildren, Chad Newsom and Drew Sato.

A private cremation and life celebration was held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. Bambach's name may be sent to: C.L.E.A.R. Program via clearprogram.org under the How You Can Help tab. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong. For complete obituary visit: NetcongFuneral.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019