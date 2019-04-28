Home

Joyce H. "Joy" Lance


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce H. "Joy" Lance Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Joyce H. Lance, "Joy," 76, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.

Joy, as she was known by all, was born in Newark to the late Michael and Anna (Storch) Zemencsik. She was raised in Newark prior to the family relocating to Randolph, then moved to Dover after she was married and raising a family. Joy worked for many years as a secretary, beginning her career at Quaker State Oil, then worked for County College of Morris before moving to Colorado, where she worked for Coors Brewing Company. Finally, she returned to New Jersey and began working for the National Kitchen & Bath Association in Hackettstown until her retirement. After her retirement, she began working for 1040 Tax Service in Newton.

Joy loved to cook and entertain, which allowed her to show her appreciation for the many friendships she cherished. A strong woman with a giving heart, Joy always supported and helped her children, who were her main priority. She found peace in her gardening and would spend hours making sure her landscape was perfect. Throughout her life, Joy enjoyed traveling, and in later years, she valued simple car rides anywhere she could go. Joy will be dearly missed, from her loving warm-hearted nature to her infamous quotes like "Have keys, we'll go!"

Joy is survived by her daughter, Anna-Marie Lance, of Danville, Calif.; and her son, Richard Lance and wife, Valerie, of Andover Township; as well as many family and friends.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241; the , 1600 Route 22 East, Union, NJ 07083; or to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
