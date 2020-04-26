|
|
LAFAYETTE - Joyce M. Post, 88, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home.
Born in 1931, Joyce was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She began her career at Sussex County Trust Company in Franklin, then worked for Bank of Sussex County after they merged with Farmers National in Sussex, then worked for National Community Bank after they merged with Bank of Sussex County. Joyce was the first woman branch manager in Sussex County and retired from National Community Bank in 1992 as vice president, with a 40-year career in banking.
Joyce was involved in many community organizations. She was a charter member of Soroptimist International of Sussex County, a worldwide service organization for women, of which she was a member for 28 years, serving as treasurer for 16 years. She was named SIA Woman of the Year in 1983. She also served on the Advisory Council to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services in Newton for 15 years. Joyce joined the Auxiliary of Newton Memorial Hospital in 1992 and was a member for 26 years. She served as a volunteer for 26 years at Newton Memorial Hospital's Hospitality Shop, as well as in other departments. She also volunteered at the Sparta Cancer Center for ten years. A member of the Auxiliary Board of Newton Memorial Hospital, Joyce was the treasurer for eight years, the secretary for two years, and was in a service position for one year. She was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton for many years.
Joyce enjoyed traveling, knitting, sewing, cross-stitch and Western Square Dancing. She enjoyed making dance outfits for her and her husband and together they attended square dance conventions across the country with friends.
The daughter of the late Richard and Florence Mayne, Joyce was also predeceased by her stepfather, Archibald Osborne; her brother, Clifford Mayne and wife, Ruby; her stepbrother, Thomas Osborne and wife, Dorothy; and her nephew, Richard Mayne. Joyce is survived by her husband, Roland, whom she married Oct. 23, 1954; her children, Janice Post Smith and husband, David, of Milford, Pa., and Kevin Post and wife, Marinanci, of Wantage; her grandchildren, Holly Smith Fernandez and husband, Darren, of Ellicott City, Md., Amanda Smith Johnson and husband, Erik, of Port Matilda, Pa.; Melynda Post, of Chapel Hill, N.C., Abigail Post, of Wantage, and Bridghid Post, of Wantage. She is also survived by her niece, Barbara Goodwin and husband, Robert Goodwin, of Bolton, Mass., as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Services will be private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 www.kidneyfund.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020