AUDUBON, Pa. -- Joyce W. Sebastian, 87, of Audubon, Pa., died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Meadows at Shannondell in Audubon, Pa. Joyce was born in Newton to the late Elvin and Isabel (Wolfe) Warner, and was raised in Lafayette. She was a graduate of Newton High School and lived in Hampton Heights for 55 years. Joyce served as the deputy surrogate of Sussex County for 38 years prior to her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Lafayette Federated Church in Lafayette and was also a member of the Newton Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Sebastian, in 2013; her son, Richard P. Sebastian, in 1987; her sister, Carol Feldman; her brother, Jack Warner; and her sister, Audrey Branham. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bretzius and husband, David, of Spring City, Pa.; her grandchildren, Krista Gallagher and Matthew Bretzius; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, with an 11 a.m. service, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kitchen Outreach Ministry of the First United Methodist Church of Phoenixville, 865 S. Main St., Phoenixville, PA 19460. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019