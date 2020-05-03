Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
North Hardyston cemetery
Resources
Judith A. (May) Gustofson


1947 - 2020
Judith A. (May) Gustofson Obituary
HARDYSTON - Judith A. Gustofson (May), 72, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home.
Born Oct. 8, 1947, in Franklin, she resided in Ogdensburg for most of her life before moving to Hardyston. Judith was employed by Jersey Central Power and Light for 34 years before retiring in 2010.
Judith was predeceased by her parents, James May (1984) and Margaret May (1993). She is survived by her two children, Kristen Paas and her husband, Harry, of Mansfield, and Robert Gustofson, of Mansfield; as well as her five grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Eric, Dylan and Nicole.
Due to the current government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A memorial graveside service will be held at North Hardyston cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020
