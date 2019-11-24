Home

Judith A. Longcore

Judith A. Longcore Obituary
NEWTON - Judith A. Longcore, 68, of Newton, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at home.
Born and raised in Newton, Judith was a lifetime resident of Newton. She worked in retail sales at Walgreens and the former Rockaway Sales in Newton.
The daughter of the late Jacob and Mildred (Youmans) Insinga, Judith was also predeceased by her sister, Anna Serene. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Austin J. Longcore; her son, Austin Longcore Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Hampton; her daughter, Cheri Lynn Longcore, of Anderson, S.C.; and her grandchildren, Matthew Longcore and Aaron Richards. She is also survived by her brothers, Jacob Insinga, of Arkansas, Frank Insinga, of Laceyville, Pa., and Michael Insinga, of Frankford; as well as her sister, Joan Casterline, of Newton.
Services and interment are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
