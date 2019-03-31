VERNON -- Judith D. Schalk, 77, of Highland Lakes, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. Born in Hackensack to the late James and Muriel (Duryea) McGrath, Judith lived in Highland Lakes most of her life. A former photographer for the New Jersey Herald, Judith also enjoyed crafting and sailing, and was a member of the Highland Lakes Country Club. Predeceased by her son, David Hughes; husband, Robert Schalk; sister, Patricia Nist; and brother, James McGrath, she is survived by her loving children, Robin Hanak and her husband, Robert, of Westtown, N.Y., James Schalk, of Highland Lakes, Kathleen Schalk, of Long Beach, N.Y., Robert W. Schalk, of Highland Lakes, Shannon Wirtheim and her husband, Howie, of Bellmore, N.Y., and Michaela Grant and her husband, Christopher, of Farmingdale, N.Y. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Hanak and Kaitlin Hanak. Visitation for Judith will be held from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019