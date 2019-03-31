Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Schalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Schalk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith D. Schalk Obituary
VERNON -- Judith D. Schalk, 77, of Highland Lakes, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home.

Born in Hackensack to the late James and Muriel (Duryea) McGrath, Judith lived in Highland Lakes most of her life.

A former photographer for the New Jersey Herald, Judith also enjoyed crafting and sailing, and was a member of the Highland Lakes Country Club.

Predeceased by her son, David Hughes; husband, Robert Schalk; sister, Patricia Nist; and brother, James McGrath, she is survived by her loving children, Robin Hanak and her husband, Robert, of Westtown, N.Y., James Schalk, of Highland Lakes, Kathleen Schalk, of Long Beach, N.Y., Robert W. Schalk, of Highland Lakes, Shannon Wirtheim and her husband, Howie, of Bellmore, N.Y., and Michaela Grant and her husband, Christopher, of Farmingdale, N.Y. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Hanak and Kaitlin Hanak.

Visitation for Judith will be held from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now