

FT. MYERS, Fla. - Judith (Judy) E. DeBergh, 74, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

She was born in Newton, N.J., on May 1, 1945, and was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Dowling. Judy attended Our Lady of the Lake High School and Delhi University. She raised her family in Sparta, N.J., before moving to Bonita Springs, Fla., 24 years ago. She loved playing golf, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Judy loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband, John DeBergh, of 55 years; her devoted children, Scott, of Leesburg, Va., Jean-Marie Harris, of Downingtown, Pa., Kurt and his wife, Diane, of Evans, Ga., and Jonathon and his wife, Heidi, of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; her nine beloved grandchildren, Rich, Emily, Gracie, AnneMarie, Timmy, Tyler, Sophia, Brett and Nicholas; her brother, Tom Dowling and his wife, Bernadette, of Naples, Fla.; and her sister, Linda and her husband, John Ericson, of The Villages, Fla.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be held in Newton, N.J., at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be written in Judy's memory to The . Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 9, 2019