|
|
HARDYSTON - It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Lynn May announces her passing, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 80 years at her home in Hardyston.
Judy was always proud of her Irish ancestry and was even born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1940. Judy grew up in Newark and Ridgefield Park where she lived until her marriage to Donald May in 1959 at the age of 19. In her teen years, Judy demonstrated great talent in art. She even planned to pursue art as a profession until she wed Donald and moved to Fort Bliss, Texas, and had two children. Judy did return to her artist dreams later in life after her children were grown. She joined the Saco Bay Artists and sold a number of her paintings.
Judy loved to travel and visited many American and foreign sights including her beloved Ireland. Judy and Donald took an early retirement and moved to Maine where she loved living at the beach in Saco. As a lifelong animal lover, she volunteered countless hours at the Kennebunk Animal Shelter. She eagerly served as a deacon at the Kennebunk Congregational Church. Judy and Donald since returned to New Jersey in 2010 to be closer to their family.
Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Donald, and her two children, Laurie Tauriello and husband, Danny, and Gary May and wife, Lori. Judy will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Kayla Martineau, Matthew May, Daniel Tauriello and Alexis Tauriello.
A funeral service was held in memory of Judy at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home located at 63 High Street, Newton, with Rev. David Harvey officiating. Due to social distancing requirements, services were for immediate family only. Private interment will be held at George Washington Memorial Park located in Paramus.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Judy to Father John's Animal House in Lafayette: www.fatherjohns.org. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020