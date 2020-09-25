Judith Ralls Royce
Hamburg - Judith Ralls Royce, 76, of Hamburg, New Jersey, was called home September 24, 2020.
Judy was born to Dallas Clay Higbee and Mary Isabelle McClung in Raleigh, North Carolina on December 15, 1943 and raised in West by God Virginia.
Judy will always be remembered for her gracious spirit, her unwavering strength, and her abundant love. She was devoted to her faith, her family and her friends. She was a cherished and dedicated member, volunteering within the St. Mary's Episcopal Church community for over 50 years. Known as Momma to so many, as her grandchildren grew she could always be found on the sidelines or in the stands at each and every event. She found joy in sharing her love through her crafts and cooking.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Dallas and Isabelle, and her four siblings: Carolyn Evans, Charles Higbee, Mary Oakes, and Marcy Peters. Judy is survived by the love of her life Robert Byers; her beloved children Laura Aroune (David) and Thomas Royce (Amanda); and her precious grandchildren whom she adored: Thomas, Nicholas, Amy, Elizabeth and Hannah. Judy was also loved dearly by the Byers family including Bob's children; Sharon, Robyn, Robert and Craig and eight grandchildren; Joseph, Jessica, Brittany, Miranda, Robert, Scott, Jonathan and Catherine.
Visitation will be from 4pm-8pm on Monday, September 28 at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Prayer services will begin at 7:30pm. The visitation will adhere to social distancing and mask regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Eleventh Hour Rescue - PO Box 218 Rockaway, NJ 07866 or the American Diabetes Association
- P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.