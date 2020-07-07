1/
Julie K. Cetrino
Andover - Julie K. Cetrino, age 54 of Andover, passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center in Andover.
Born in Passaic to the late Richard and Joyce (Peterson) Cetrino, Julie had worked as a nurse's aide for Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for many years.
Predeceased by her parents, Julie is survived by her brothers Brett Cetrino of Montague and Richard Cetrino of Newton.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
