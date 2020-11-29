Julius J. Hintenach
Julius J. Hintenach known to his loved ones as Buddy, born January 26, 1927 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Mildred (Harrigan) and Julius A. Hintenach.
Known to his wife, Rita, as "My Buddy", they shared life in marital bliss for 71 years.
His devotion as a father knew no boundaries to his children; Darlene McClurg of Carson City, NV, James and Anne Hintenach of Milford, NJ, William and Grace Hintenach of Matawan, NJ, Donna and Dan Pigman of LaPine, OR, Mary HIntenach of Merced, CA, Anna Radcliffe of Bridgewater, NJ, Joseph and Diana Hintenach of Whippany, NJ and Ellen and Carlos Duran of Edison, NJ
This love and devotion carried over endlessly to his role as grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was uncle to multitude of nieces and nephews. And a friend to many especially Helen Jamieson and Kathleen Daly.
Buddy was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Hintenach, and sisters, Dorothy Pitman, and Elaine Koczur along with his grandson Eric Duran.
Buddy was a very proud veteran of WWII and to serve on the USS Wallace L. Lind, USS Purdy, and the USS Alabama, in the Pacific Fleet. He earned the rank of Fireman First Class with three medals; Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal 2 stars and American Theater Medal. Buddy did not leave the ship without his roller skates on hand to enjoy a local rink at port. His ship survived Halsey's Typhoon, and he was a proud member of the Tin Can Sailors. He enjoyed his reunions. There was not one ship reunion that was not attended with his wife, Rita, at his side.
As a devote catholic, Buddy was active in the church for many years, including being a member of Knights of Columbus Council #588 and achieved the honor of 4 th Degree Knight of Monsignor Lange Assembly #1562. Buddy loved music and participated in the church choir at Blessed Sacrament Church in Elizabeth and Good Shepherd Church of Andover. He also played in the bell choir for the latter church. His love for community inspired him to initiate a blood bank program at the Blessed Sacrament Church and was a member of their Holy Name Society.
Buddy was a leader in many ways. He led the local youths including his own, as a Cub Scout Master, softball coach for his daughters and friends in North End, Elizabeth, along with being an active member and liaison for Green Township Senior Services.
Buddy and his family were so proud of his hard work as a millwright since he was a teenager. He was employed at Barrett and Blanchard Leather factories in Newark and retired from Ford Motor company in 1990. Need anything fixed, contact Buddy. He was the perfect "go to" guy for any questions we had for repairing almost anything.
Buddy's interests were diverse. He loved carpentry work, gifting his children with the many handmade projects he worked on throughout the year. He watched all kinds of sports: boxing, college football, golf, baseball and ice skating. He especially enjoyed watching the girls' college sports teams. Buddy also enjoyed camping and traveling to National Park all across the United States with the family.
To all our amazement once retired, Buddy picked up quilting with his wife, dancing with Lois' Lane Dancers, and putting puzzles together and creating art work by framing them. Buddy had no problem spending hours playing Rumikub, or fishing on the lake or at sea.
Buddy was a remarkable gentleman. He will be dearly missed by so many in his family, friends and community. May he rest in peace with God at his side.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown NJ 07840. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Monday November 30, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The funeral mass will be on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Church, 48 Tranquility Road, Andover, NJ 07821. The burial will be immediately after the mass at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Airport Road, Green Township, NJ 07821.
