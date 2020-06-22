Julius Stocker
Wilmington, OH - Julius Stocker, age 89, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away suddenly Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at home.
He was born June 15, 1930 in Hackettstown, NJ, son of the late Julius & Elizabeth Veronica (Powers) Stocker.
A 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge in New Jersey, and a member of the Presbyterian Church, Julius retired as a Truck Driver for Westinghouse.
Surviving are his daughter- Cathleen (Tim) Joss of Wilmington; son- John Stocker of Long Valley, NJ; grandchildren- Jolene & Scott; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, Julius was preceded in death by his first wife- Barbara May Canfield Stocker, and his second wife- Rose Stocker.
Currently due to the COVID Restrictions, Visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am - 50 friends and family are allowed to enter the funeral home at a time (face masks required). Services will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Hackettstown. To leave an online condolence please go to www.cochranfuneral.com
The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting with the Ohio arrangements.
Contributions in Julius' memory may be made to your local Masonic Lodge.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.