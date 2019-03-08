SPARTA -- June M. Wallace, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her Tomahawk Lake home. June was born in Passaic on Sept. 27, 1926, the second of three daughters of the late Joseph James Novack and Margaret Eleanor Simon Novack. June was a lifelong resident of Garfield until retiring to the family lake house in Sparta. June attended Garfield schools and graduated in 1947 with a B.A. in teaching from Montclair State College. She taught English for three years at Garfield High School. In 1950 she married Chester James Wallace, also of Garfield, and together they raised three children. She became a member of the Garfield Presbyterian Church and served as president of the Home School Association of Passaic Collegiate School while her children were in attendance there. June and her husband, Chet, partnered together in business - first June helped Chet with his new law practice, and later she assisted in operating the family business, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, where she ultimately served as president of the corporation. Tomahawk Lake Waterpark has become known worldwide and has served hundreds of thousands of guests since its establishment in 1952. June enjoyed cruises, trips and visits with family and especially with her sisters, Muriel Larsen and Doris Miller. She loved to entertain, plan parties, cook and crochet. Within her family, June was well known for being able to whip up a poem for any occasion. Within a group called the Classy Chassis, June met regularly to dine and play cards. Always an avid reader, she also spent time during retirement years playing rummy, doing crosswords, letter writing and enjoying as much family time as possible. June is survived and beloved by her children, Wendy Wallace, of Andover, Mark Wallace, of Garfield, and Lynne and husband, Gus Gallo, of Shohola, Pa.; her granddaughter, Meredith Wallace, of North Brunswick; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; many cousins; her faithful beagle, Millie; and her loyal family friend, Richie Sobotka. June was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, the Hon. Chester J. Wallace; and her two sisters, Muriel Larsen and Doris Miller. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, www.bizub.com. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the family plot in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's honor to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 (https://secure.aspca.org/donate), or to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019