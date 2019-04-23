VERNON -- June Marie Crane (Dalton), 86, died peacefully at home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Born to Ruben and Yolanda Dalton in Carlin, Nev., she had lived in Carlin and then Europe for many years before moving to Vernon. June was a graduate of Carlin High School and Reno Business School. She had worked for the Vernon Township Board of Health from 1977 to 1983 and then as a real estate agent for Gross and Jansen Realtors in Vernon, retiring in 1995. She was a former member of The Red Hat Society, a member of the New Jersey Realtors Association, learned gourmet French and German cuisines while in Europe, and was an accomplished flower arranger and wine enthusiast. June was predeceased by her husband, Donald C. Crane (2019); a daughter, Susan Crane-Polizzi; a grandson, Daniel W. Baker; a sister, Ruby Hulan; and an uncle, Raymond Iazzi; and was the devoted mother of Leslie Pedersen and her husband, Harold, of Vernon, and Jennifer Crane-Ziegler and her husband, Gordon S. Ziegler III, of North Stamford, Conn.; cherished by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her niece and nephew, Doris Hardy and Brad Hulan. Memorial followed by repast dinner to celebrate the life of June Crane will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at The Highland Lakes Clubhouse Lake Room, 2240 Lakeside Drive W., Highland Lakes. All who knew Mom knows she loved a great party and laughter. Please join us to remember our wonderful grandmother, mother and friend. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Memorial gifts to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441, 313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 23, 2019