HACKETTSTOWN - June S. Sillcox, 92, of Hackettstown, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at The House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown.

Born and raised in Newark, June was a graduate of Weequahic High School in Newark and received her bachelor's degree from Upsala College in East Orange, where she met her late husband. She lived in Connecticut for a brief period of time and raised her family in Livingston and Sparta. June worked as a legal secretary for the U.S. Attorney's Office, then worked for McKesson-Robbins as an administrative secretary.

June was a devoted caregiver, taking care of both of her parents, as well as her husband, until the very end. She had a good sense of humor, was extremely generous, and always had a twinkle in her eye. June enjoyed music and going to her grandchildren's concerts, after which they would celebrate at the Jefferson Diner.

The daughter of the late George H. and Marion E. (Peterson) Saupe, June was also predeceased by her husband, John H. Sillcox, on June 22, 1999; her son, Wayne L. Sillcox, on May 12, 2005; and her brother, George Saupe Jr., in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne Prickett and husband, Bill; her grandchildren, Sara E. Kasa and husband, Andrew, and their son, Hudson, Evan Prickett, Michael A. Sillcox, and Amy L. Huffman.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in North Hardyston Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd's Fund, The House of the Good Shepherd, 798 Willow Grove St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 17, 2019