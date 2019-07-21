VERNON -- Justin K. Lazier, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. Born in Newton, Justin graduated from Vernon High School and had lived in Vernon all of his life. Justin was a pool technician for Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowmaking in the winter. He will be remembered for his kind-hearted nature and smile. Justin is survived by his parents, Dale and Wendy (Fischer) Lazier, of Vernon; his son, Mason Lazier, of Hackettstown; his brothers, Tyler, of Port Chester, N.Y., and Aiden, of Vernon; and his sisters, Haley and Heidi, both of Vernon. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019