BLAIRSTOWN -- Karen A. (Jolly) SanFilippo, 62, of Blairstown, passed away following a brave battle with cancer on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She was born in Dover and had been a longtime resident of Blairstown. Karen earned her bachelor's degree from Trenton State University, and worked as a programmer for Dun & Bradstreet in Parsippany for more than 30 years. Karen loved her family, God, church and crafting. She is survived by her four siblings, Donna Jolly, Steven Jolly, Jody Rivers and Chad Jolly; longtime significant other, Joe Lamarca; five nieces and nephews, Jennifer Graham, Chaddie Jolly, Christopher Jolly, Christina Jolly and Zachary Jolly; 11 great-nieces and -nephews, Xavier, Paige, Logan, Gabriel, Steven, Alivia, Summer, Ashton, Blaze, Celeste and Gavin; and many other loving family members. She was predeceased by her parents, Edmund and Joyce Jolly. Visitation will be held from 2-5:30 p.m., with a service at 5:30 p.m. today at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 1915 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019