|
|
HAMBURG - Karen Ann "KAY" (Wetterauer) Lewis, age 69, born in Queens, N.Y., and formerly of Kinnelon, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
She was a graduate of Kinnelon High School (1967) and went on to obtain a B.A. degree and a M.A. of fine arts and education from WIlliam Paterson College.
After graduation, KAY worked for Bloomingdale Board of Education as an art teacher for approximately ten years, and later for Easter Seals as a job placement coordinator for an additional ten years. She left the workforce in the mid-1990s to further enjoy her family, friends, her home, gardening, her horse, "Raja," and antiques. KAY was an accomplished artist, equestrian, gardener, beloved wife, mother, sister and nana. She collected a variety of antiques, specifically Steiffs, furniture and other collectible items.
Predeceased in death by her parents, Madeline and George Wetterauer, she is survived by her husband, Barry of 41 years; her daughter, Shaina Peattie; son-in-law, Jeffrey Peattie; and grandchildren, Andrew and Sydney Peattie; her sister, Gerry Tyhacz; brother-in-law, John Tyhacz; her nephews, Johnny Tyhacz, Andrew Tyhacz and their families; brother-in-law, Elliott Lewis; niece, Devon Roe Whitney and her family; sister-in-law, Che Che Lewis and niece, Ali Kulsar.
Private arrangements were held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be directly made on KAY's behalf, to the Karen Ann Quinlan Charitable Foundation, Inc., 99 Sparta Ave. Newton, NJ 07860 or karenannquinlanhospice.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019