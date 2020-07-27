Karen (nee-Luoma) Campbell

Byram - Karen (nee-Luoma) Campbell passed away on July 16th 2020 at her home at the age of 62.

Karen was born in Montclair and grew up in Whippany. She moved to Forest Lakes in Byram over 35 years ago.

Karen worked as a nurse; but truly found her passion while supporting the children of Forest Lakes Nursery School and Byram Consolidated School in Byram and later Celebrate the Children in Denville. Karen was proud of her ability to give students their voice.

Karen is survived by her long-time companion, Craig Roll; her sons, Kevin & Daniel and his wife Danielle; her brother, Wayne and his wife Barb; & her cherished granddaughters; Liv & Mara.

Karen was an extremely kind, caring, passionate, and supportive woman. Karen was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved her sons and granddaughters unconditionally. Liv & Mara were very fortunate to have spent so much time with her.

Karen loved the community in which she lived. She was regularly seen at Forest Lakes with her family and friends. Karen volunteered at Byram Animal Rescue and participated in the biannual garage sales. She enjoyed antiquing and worked at Scranberry Coop in Andover.

The family has decided to hold an invitation-only private memorial for close family and friends with the intention of hosting a celebration of life when we can bring together all of the people that cared about her.

Butterflies hover and Feathers appear whenever lost loved ones or angels are near. We will never forget how much you loved us.



