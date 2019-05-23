WANTAGE - Karen Klein, 57, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, in Fredon, while surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ridgewood, Karen was raised in Waldwick and lived in Prospect Park and Clifton before moving to Wantage in 1993. She was a graduate of Montclair State College and had been the music teacher at the Sussex Christian School in Sussex Borough for 21 years. Karen was an active member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church and the New Jersey Music Educators Association. She enjoyed making jams and jellies, Borzoi (Russian Wolfhounds), attending the Tanglewood Music Festival and especially enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Claire (Hamersma) Chaparian, in 2018.

Karen is survived by her husband of 38 years, Duane; her son, Nathanael, at home; her daughter, Rachael, at home; her father, Leon Chaparian, of Waldwick; her sisters, Cathy Clark and her husband, Mark, of North Haledon, Cindy Saunders and her husband, Bill, of Hawthorne, and Kristen Cross, and her husband, Kevin, of Charlottesville, Va.; her six nephews that she doted over; and her loving canine companions.

Friends may pay their respects to the family 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, May 25, at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 23, 2019