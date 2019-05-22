Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Karen Solinski Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Karen Solinski, 71, passed away on May 20, 2019. Karen was born in Montclair on May 7, 1948, and was a resident of Little Falls and Rutherford before settling in Ogdensburg. She was the daughter of William and Margaret (Wood) Storz.
Karen was a receiver at the Weis supermarket in Franklin for 11 years, retiring in 2009. Karen enjoyed her garden and quilting.
Karen was predeceased by her husband, Richard S. Solinski in 2012 and a sister, Donna Pugh in 2014. Karen is survived by her children, Christopher (Lydia) Solinski, of Stanhope, Deborah Solinski, of Ogdensburg, and Lauren (Tim) Donahue, of Lafayette; and her two granddaughters, Vanian Bazylebich and Delia Donahue.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, with services at 7:30 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 22, 2019
