Karline Elizabeth Morgenthien-Pampalone
Karline Elizabeth Morgenthien-Pampalone
Newton - Karline Elizabeth Morgenthien-Pampalone, 31, of Newton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home.
Karline was a lifelong Newton resident, growing up she was extremely athletic and played many different sports and was the only girl the football team. She graduated from Newton High School in 2007, then attended Sussex County Community College where she earned her Associates degree in English. Karline then graduated from Centenary University earning her Bachelor's degree in English with an emphasis in Creative Writing. She worked for Perona Farms in Andover for 11 years and was most recently a Banquet Captain.
A creator of all things beauty, Karline was an artist of many forms. She was a masterful poet, photographer and gardener. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed antiquing and crocheting. Karline loved life and always lived hers to its fullest. She was truly her own person, an undying light in an ever darkening world.
Karline is survived by her husband, Thomas Anthony Pampalone; her parents, Tom and Regina Morgenthien; her brother, Thomas Morgenthien and fiancé, Lauren Melamed; her grandmother, Kathy Morgenthien; her father-in-law, Thomas Richard Pampalone; and her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, with a Time of Sharing at 3:30 and 7:30 pm. Burial of cremains will take place in Newton Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Karline's name to the Sussex County Community College Foundation Scholarship, One College Hill Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
