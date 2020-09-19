1/1
Katharina "Kay" (Schweighardt) Reay
Marksboro - Katharina "Kay" (Schweighardt) Reay, 93, of the Marksboro section of Frelinghuysen Township passed away peacefully September 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
Kay, born and raised in Clifton, NJ, was the daughter of Mathias and Cecelia (Bauman) Schweighardt. She was predeceased by sisters Elsie, Cecelia, Hermina, Millicent, Mary Ellen, and brother Joseph.
She is survived by her children Kathy, Billy, Mark; grandchildren Danielle Reay (husband Alex Minicozzi) and Michael Reay; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In June of 1965 the family moved from Clifton to Silver Lake Road in Frelinghuysen Twp. There, she and her ex-husband, William F. Reay, lovingly and historically restored a circa 1770 Moravian Homestead. Since 1973 Kay was the sole proprietor of the Fireside Inn in Marksboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newaker Funeral home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ, newbakerfuneralhome@embarqmail.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
