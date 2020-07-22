1/1
Katharine A. Chrusz
1943 - 2020
Katharine A. Chrusz
Allamuchy - Katharine A. Chrusz, 77, of Allamuchy, NJ passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.
Katharine was born on March 21, 1943 in Queens, NY to the late William and Stella Dzwonek.
She earned her Bachelor's degree in teaching from State University of New York at New Paltz. Katharine went on to earn her Master's degree at Penn State University. She was employed as an elementary school teacher at PS 26 on Governors Island in New York for 27 years prior to her retirement in 1995. She married the love of her life Gerald Chrusz, celebrating 37 years together. Her family was her world and she cherished every moment spent together. She will be greatly missed.
Katharine is survived by her devoted husband Gerald Chrusz. Her loving daughter, Katherine Pekarek and her husband David and her sister Nina Biller.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 7-9 PM and again on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9-10:00 AM at the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 302 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Interment will take place at Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, (908)852-2420 to send an online condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Scala Memorial Home
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Scala Memorial Home
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
Kathy was my dear friend for 30 years. We met and taught together at P.S.26 on Governors island. So many glorious memories of sweet, bright children we shared in grades 1 and 2. When I married and moved to Morris Plains , she was my bonus friend here, for me to share our time, hearts and laughter. She was generous, kind , a good listener, and above all...a constant and devoted friend. I will miss my sweet friend Kathy so much.
Sandy Lieberman Camlek
Friend
July 22, 2020
